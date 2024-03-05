IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 659,700 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the January 31st total of 567,400 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 276,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $87.83 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $83.00 and a 1 year high of $141.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.83. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.18.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $298.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

IPG Photonics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IPG Photonics news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total value of $820,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,229,599 shares in the company, valued at $719,200,508.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,410 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 105.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IPGP shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading

