IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Short Interest Up 16.3% in February

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 659,700 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the January 31st total of 567,400 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

IPGP opened at $87.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.18. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $83.00 and a 1 year high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $298.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.03 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.91) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

IPGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total value of $820,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,229,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,200,508.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total value of $820,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,229,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,200,508.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,410. 33.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $659,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth $960,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2,136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,401,000 after buying an additional 79,039 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 836,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,968,000 after buying an additional 73,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 373,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,762,000 after buying an additional 63,873 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

