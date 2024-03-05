iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of iRobot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

IRBT stock opened at $10.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average is $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09. iRobot has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $51.49.

In other iRobot news, Director Colin M. Angle sold 179,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $2,057,104.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,573.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iRobot by 522.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of iRobot by 3,472.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

