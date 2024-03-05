Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) PT Raised to $91.00

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $79.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $78.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.94. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $81.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.72.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Iron Mountain will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $132,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,720.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $65,192.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $132,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,720.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,515 shares of company stock worth $4,335,600 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,787,000 after purchasing an additional 59,381 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 482,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

