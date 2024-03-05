iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Short Interest Up 11.2% in February

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the January 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,241,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEI stock opened at $115.54 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $119.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.75.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.2749 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,928,000. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,417,000. Finally, Adroit Compliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $23,041,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

