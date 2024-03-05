iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,428 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.43% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $14,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 258,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 84.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 103,373 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth $231,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 60,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $45.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average of $44.99. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $49.25.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

