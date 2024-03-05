iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Holdings Cut by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $40.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.51.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

