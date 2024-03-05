iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Stock Position Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 71.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period.

EWG stock opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.97. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $30.80.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

