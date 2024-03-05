iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,012,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after acquiring an additional 18,717 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 539,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $106.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $81.89 and a 12 month high of $107.35.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

