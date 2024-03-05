iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the January 31st total of 23,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

iSpecimen Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ ISPC opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. iSpecimen has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58.

Institutional Trading of iSpecimen

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iSpecimen by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 102,241 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iSpecimen by 903.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 64,083 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iSpecimen in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iSpecimen in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

iSpecimen Company Profile

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

