Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) CEO J. Joseph Bergera Sells 10,714 Shares of Stock

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 10,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $55,605.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,424 shares in the company, valued at $946,780.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

J. Joseph Bergera also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Iteris alerts:

On Monday, March 4th, J. Joseph Bergera sold 13,450 shares of Iteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $67,653.50.

Iteris Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ITI opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. Iteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.27 million, a P/E ratio of 85.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Iteris had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $42.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.39 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITI. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Iteris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Iteris by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 44,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Iteris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Iteris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Iteris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Iteris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Iteris from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ITI

About Iteris

(Get Free Report)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.