Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on March 26th

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates has increased its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 34 years. Jack Henry & Associates has a dividend payout ratio of 38.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to earn $5.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $173.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.68. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $178.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JKHY. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.92.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

