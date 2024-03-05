JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Short Interest Update

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,400 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the January 31st total of 188,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JAKKS Pacific

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAKK. UBS Group AG increased its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 357.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 4,676.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday.

JAKKS Pacific Stock Performance

NASDAQ JAKK opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.37. JAKKS Pacific has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $36.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.76.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

