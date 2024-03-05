Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,607 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $13,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.70.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

JAZZ opened at $117.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $147.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 17.38 EPS for the current year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.