Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $187.91

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 187.91 ($2.38) and traded as low as GBX 167 ($2.12). Jersey Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 167.50 ($2.13), with a volume of 58,447 shares traded.

Jersey Oil and Gas Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 18.80 and a current ratio of 6.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 187.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 199.27. The company has a market capitalization of £53.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1,116.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Jersey Oil and Gas alerts:

Insider Activity at Jersey Oil and Gas

In other Jersey Oil and Gas news, insider Jason Andrew Benitz purchased 14,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 208 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of £29,997.76 ($38,073.05). In related news, insider Les Thomas bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.28) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($22,845.54). Also, insider Jason Andrew Benitz bought 14,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 208 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of £29,997.76 ($38,073.05). 53.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jersey Oil and Gas

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the North Sea of the United Kingdom. The company holds a 100% interest in the Buchan and J2 project, which include P2498 Blocks 20/5A, 20/5E, and 21/1A licenses; and a 100% working interest in the Verbier project covering P2170 Blocks 20/5B and 21/1D licenses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jersey Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jersey Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.