JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX)

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MGX. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGX opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. Metagenomi has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $12.74.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,739,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,087,625. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Metagenomi, Inc, a gene editing biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

