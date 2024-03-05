JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Target Price to $1.15

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1.40 to $1.15 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.88% from the stock’s current price.
Dingdong (Cayman) Price Performance
Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. Dingdong has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $4.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $308.28 million, a P/E ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 0.06.
Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $703.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dingdong will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Dingdong (Cayman)
Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It also operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh app.
