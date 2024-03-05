JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Target Price to $1.15

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1.40 to $1.15 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.88% from the stock’s current price.

Dingdong (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. Dingdong has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $4.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $308.28 million, a P/E ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 0.06.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $703.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dingdong will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)

About Dingdong (Cayman)

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,831,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,308,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after buying an additional 166,736 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 434.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 59,038 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 0.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,460,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It also operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh app.

