JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (JEMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Stock Down 1.0 %

JEMI opened at GBX 130.22 ($1.65) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 126.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 124.40. JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts has a 12-month low of GBX 116 ($1.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 140 ($1.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £385.32 million and a P/E ratio of -3,287.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark Edwards acquired 10,000 shares of JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £12,600 ($15,991.88). In related news, insider Elisabeth Scott bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £16,770 ($21,284.43). Also, insider Mark Edwards bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £12,600 ($15,991.88). Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Company Profile

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

