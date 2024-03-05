JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (JEMI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on April 19th

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Stock Performance

JEMI stock opened at GBX 130.22 ($1.65) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 126.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 124.40. JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts has a fifty-two week low of GBX 116 ($1.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140 ($1.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £385.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,287.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Elisabeth Scott bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £16,770 ($21,284.43). In related news, insider Elisabeth Scott acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of £16,770 ($21,284.43). Also, insider Mark Edwards acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £12,600 ($15,991.88). Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Company Profile

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

