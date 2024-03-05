JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (JGGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.61 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Stock Performance

Shares of JGGI stock opened at GBX 550.24 ($6.98) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 517.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 490.97. The company has a market cap of £2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,102.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 16.88 and a quick ratio of 5.88. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income has a one year low of GBX 431.50 ($5.48) and a one year high of GBX 553 ($7.02).

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

