JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (JGGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.61 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Stock Performance
Shares of JGGI stock opened at GBX 550.24 ($6.98) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 517.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 490.97. The company has a market cap of £2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,102.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 16.88 and a quick ratio of 5.88. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income has a one year low of GBX 431.50 ($5.48) and a one year high of GBX 553 ($7.02).
JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Company Profile
