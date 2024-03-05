JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (JGGI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.61 on April 16th

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.61 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Price Performance
JGGI opened at GBX 550.24 ($6.98) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,102.00 and a beta of 0.67. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 431.50 ($5.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 553 ($7.02). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 517.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 490.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 16.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69.
About JPMorgan Global Growth & Income
