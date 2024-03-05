Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) CFO Michael Mason Sells 27,687 Shares

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Mason sold 27,687 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $32,393.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 404,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,754.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Mason also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, Michael Mason sold 2,545 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $3,359.40.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Michael Mason sold 4,205 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $6,685.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $4.87.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 11,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.67.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

