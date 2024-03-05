KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,263 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 16.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in KE by 12.2% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 440,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares in the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP raised its holdings in KE by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 1,016,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,772,000 after purchasing an additional 37,635 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in KE by 73.2% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 728,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,313,000 after purchasing an additional 308,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in KE by 2.2% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 418,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

KE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of -0.74.

About KE

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.