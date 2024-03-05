Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $100.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.20.

KROS stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.10.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 105,040 shares during the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $14,021,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 424.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 259,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after buying an additional 210,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,432,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,944,000 after buying an additional 25,764 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

