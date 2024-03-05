Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 5,186 iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRGF. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,298,000 after buying an additional 353,427 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,474,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,511,000 after purchasing an additional 305,252 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,359,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,885,000 after acquiring an additional 46,214 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 121.7% in the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,234,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,484,000 after acquiring an additional 677,624 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,066,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,588,000 after buying an additional 123,057 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA LRGF opened at $52.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.51. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $38.73 and a 12-month high of $52.73.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

