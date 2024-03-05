Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $223,000 Stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 66,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PFIG opened at $23.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average of $23.08. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $24.29.

The Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (PFIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US Investment Grade 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of investment-grade corporate bonds available in US markets. Issues are selected and weighted using RAFI scores based on financial statement metrics.

