Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $227,000 Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 192.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 2,189.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Trading Up 0.5 %

LITE stock opened at $50.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.13. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $65.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.59.

Insider Activity

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Lumentum had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $366.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.44 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 9,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $487,524.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LITE shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

