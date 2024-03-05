Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEF. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the first quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Greif by 326.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Greif by 5.3% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Greif in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greif

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.59 per share, with a total value of $47,313.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 112,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,689.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Greif Stock Performance

NYSE GEF opened at $63.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.81.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GEF. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st.

Greif Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

