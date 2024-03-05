Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3,669.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,094,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,791,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,102,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342,755 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,775,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,011,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Trading Up 1.2 %

COLB opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $28.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Insider Activity at Columbia Banking System

In other news, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton bought 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,618.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,018.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton acquired 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,618.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,018.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis Machuca acquired 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.58 per share, with a total value of $100,615.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,984.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 35,133 shares of company stock worth $719,737. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on COLB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson cut Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

