Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 63.2% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $107.52 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $103.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.05. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $84.94 and a 52-week high of $107.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.962 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

