Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 2,992 BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at $689,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.5 %

BJ stock opened at $71.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.73. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $78.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.71.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

