Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the transportation company on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Knight-Swift Transportation has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Knight-Swift Transportation has a payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to earn $4.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of KNX opened at $54.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $45.73 and a 1 year high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $287,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

