Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.90

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.90 and traded as low as $29.68. Kuraray shares last traded at $29.68, with a volume of 116 shares trading hands.

Kuraray Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Kuraray alerts:

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kuraray had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.

About Kuraray

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kuraray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuraray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.