Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,186 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $160.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $96.06 and a one year high of $163.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

