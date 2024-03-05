LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22), Yahoo Finance reports. LENSAR had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 34.41%.

NASDAQ:LNSR opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21. LENSAR has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNSR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LENSAR by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LENSAR by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LENSAR by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 287,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LENSAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LENSAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

