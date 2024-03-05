Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Director Mark Stoddart Acquires 346 Shares of Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) Director Mark Stoddart purchased 346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$61.28 per share, with a total value of C$21,201.15.

Shares of LNR stock opened at C$63.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$64.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$64.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. Linamar Co. has a 52-week low of C$56.78 and a 52-week high of C$78.89.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LNR shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Linamar from C$90.00 to C$82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Linamar from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Linamar from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$82.20.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.

