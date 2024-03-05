Linamar (LIMAF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th.

LIMAF stock opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.38. Linamar has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $58.84.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.

