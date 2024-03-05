LPL Financial LLC Acquires 172,600 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 152.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,600 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.17% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $8,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

EWZ opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $35.74.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

