LPL Financial LLC Buys 155,648 Shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) by 117.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,648 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 5.52% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF worth $8,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 48,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 35.6% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

SMOT stock opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.59.

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

