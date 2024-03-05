LPL Financial LLC Buys 212 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $7,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,866,000 after purchasing an additional 581,711 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 5,785,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,162,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,434,000 after purchasing an additional 151,854 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,332,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,886,000 after buying an additional 113,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $69.71 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.87 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.16 and a 200 day moving average of $67.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of -0.06.

Insider Activity

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $793,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $59,566.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,783.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $793,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,636 shares of company stock worth $4,220,000. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

