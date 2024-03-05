LPL Financial LLC Has $7.71 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.50% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $7,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 247.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of KIE stock opened at $49.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.76. The firm has a market cap of $596.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a one year low of $36.86 and a one year high of $49.99.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

