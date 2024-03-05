LPL Financial LLC Has $7.80 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 2,656.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,020 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.60% of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF worth $7,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kabouter Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 180,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

SMIN stock opened at $72.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $345.75 million, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.12 and a 200-day moving average of $67.07. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $55.12.

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

