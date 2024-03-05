LPL Financial LLC Has $8.08 Million Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $8,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,878,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,032,000 after acquiring an additional 147,722 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1,266.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 141,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,763,000 after purchasing an additional 131,240 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 6,684.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,447,000 after purchasing an additional 104,218 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 543,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,512,000 after purchasing an additional 86,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,473,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,272,000 after buying an additional 84,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

TM opened at $243.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.40. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $132.35 and a twelve month high of $246.54. The stock has a market cap of $330.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.15. The business had revenue of $81.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.72 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

