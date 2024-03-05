LPL Financial LLC Has $8.35 Million Stock Position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,090 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 4.93% of Cambria Tail Risk ETF worth $8,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,079,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,850,000 after purchasing an additional 639,173 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,194,000 after buying an additional 21,834 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the third quarter worth $4,416,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 198,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 1,721.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 237,790 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TAIL stock opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77. The company has a market cap of $160.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of -0.55.

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection.

