LPL Financial LLC Has $8.49 Million Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $8,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 113,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 803,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,844,000 after purchasing an additional 30,237 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,045,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 825,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,333,000 after buying an additional 453,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTRA shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.20. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.44.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.38%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

