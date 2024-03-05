LPL Financial LLC Has $8.57 Million Stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,435 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.42% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF worth $8,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $743,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Cora Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IHAK opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.23. The company has a market cap of $757.30 million, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $49.50.

About iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.