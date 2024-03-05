LPL Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,146 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 13.03% of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $7,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,825,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSF opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.70. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $46.65 and a one year high of $55.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.46.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.0271 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

