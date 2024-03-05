LPL Financial LLC Purchases 14,032 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of Starwood Property Trust worth $8,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 63.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,654,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 950,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,978,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on STWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE STWD opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.97. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 179.44%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

