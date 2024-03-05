LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,423 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,344 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.19% of Maximus worth $8,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,588,189 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $641,366,000 after purchasing an additional 514,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,673,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 570,702 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,230,000 after purchasing an additional 231,666 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Maximus by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,124,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,958,000 after acquiring an additional 204,796 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Maximus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,451,000. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Price Performance

Maximus stock opened at $85.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.89 and its 200 day moving average is $80.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $89.69.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Maximus’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $859,379.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,021.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $671,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,124 shares in the company, valued at $430,159.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $859,379.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,002 shares in the company, valued at $428,021.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on MMS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

