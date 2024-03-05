LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Service Co. International worth $8,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1,032.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Service Co. International by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,387,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,321,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,377,000 after buying an additional 905,919 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Service Co. International news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $88,591.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,064.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $88,591.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,064.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 16,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $1,197,076.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at $71,359,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:SCI opened at $73.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $73.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.11 and a 200 day moving average of $63.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

